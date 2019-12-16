State and Scarborough police are continuing a joint investigation Monday into the ‘random’ attack that left an 82-year-old Christmas tree farmer dead Sunday morning.

Police have so far released few details about the homicide of James Pearson, a former teacher and well-known local farmer who was attacked in his front yard on Beech Ridge Road around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

Maine State Police Lt. Mark Holmquist declined on Sunday to provide details of the attack, but said Pearson did not know the assailant. He said Pearson’s wife, Nancy, was home during the attack and her husband was still alive as she tried to render him aid. She reached out to nearby family members, who called 911. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Holmquist wouldn’t say whether Pearson was able to describe the attacker before he died.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said he did not have an update on the investigation early Monday morning, but expected additional information to be available later in the day.

The state medical examine likely will conduct an autopsy on Monday.

Pearson, who went by Jim, ran Beech Ridge Farm since 1969. When they first started the business, Jim Pearson was teaching industrial arts, graphic arts and drafting at Gorham High School.Beginning in 1986, the Pearsons planted Christmas trees to sell each holiday season.

Jim Pearson was the father of Mary Pearson, a longtime sergeant with the Scarborough Police Department.

Scarborough police Chief Robbie Moulton posted a note to the community on Facebook Monday morning saying the public safety department has suffered a tragic loss.

“I ask for peace for the Pearson family as they deal with the senseless murder of their patriarch,” he wrote. “I know this is a scary time for people and I realize that people would like to know what’s going on. I can assure you that our public safety family is working hard around the clock to keep our community safe and to hold responsible parties accountable.”

On Sunday, state and local police canvassed the neighborhood for leads and examined the scene. Officers conducted extra patrols to make sure residents are safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maine State Police at 624-7076 or Scarborough Police at 883-6361.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: