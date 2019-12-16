FREEPORT/POWNAL — Freeport Community Services is helping resides stay warm this winter through the Carol Kaplan Fuel Oil Assistance program. The program provides emergency fuel assistance in the form of wood, propane or oil.

Recipients must have first applied for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. To apply, contact Opportunity Alliance at 553-5900, 553-5800 or [email protected]

Call Sarah Lundin at 865-3985, ext. 205, for more information on the Carol Kaplan Fuel Oil Assistance program.

