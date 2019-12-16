Arrests

12/9 at 3:29 a.m. Noah Paradis, 23, of Nevens Street, Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/10 at 10:44 a.m. Winston Drew Campbell, 52, of Willbrook Road, was arrested on Holmes Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation and two charges of violating bail condition of release.

12/11 at 11:27 p.m. Jacob Andrew Joiner, 23, of Bridgton Road, Westbrook, was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of eluding an officer and operating while license suspended or revoked.

12/13 at 7:04 p.m. David Lester Brown, 48, of Roxboro, North Carolina, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a warrant.

12/14 at 6:43 p.m. Magdalena Krysinski, 31, of Birch Lane, Raymond, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/15 at 12:04 p.m. Michael Neelon, 61, of Arbor View Lane, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Summonses

12/11 at 12:51 p.m. Harley Kessler, 23, of Fulton, Indiana, was issued a summons on Haigis Parkway and Payne Road by Sgt. Eugene O’Neill on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

12/13 at 4:44 p.m. Benjamin Valverde, 21, of Main Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls

12/9 at 8:43 a.m. Assist South Portland.

12/9 at 4:22 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/9 at 10:19 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

12/11 at 4:10 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/11 at 9:06 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/11 at 10:36 a.m. Assist Buxton.

12/12 at 10:34 a.m. Fire alarm on Expedition Drive.

12/12 at 12:07 p.m. Assist South Portland,

12/12 at 12:25 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

12/12 at 4:55 p.m. Assist South Portland.

12/12 at 6:17 p.m. Assist South Portland.

12/13 at 1:12 p.m. Assist Hollis.

12/13 at 3:34 p.m. Alarm call on Quentin Drive.

12/13 at 5:50 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/13 at 6:44 p.m. Assist Saco.

12/14 at 6:58 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

12/14 at 7:28 a.m. Gas odor investigation on Commerce Drive.

12/14 at 8:19 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/14 at 8:57 a.m. Water problem on Pine Point Road.

12/14 at 11:36 a.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Pine Point Road.

12/14 at 12:39 p.m. Assist South Portland.

12/14 at 12:58 p.m. Water problem on Maple Avenue.

12/14 at 6:46 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/14 at 8:56 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

12/14 at 11:39 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

12/15 at 11:25 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/15 at 12:04 p.m. Water problem on Down East Lane.

12/15 at 1:03 p.m. Assist South Portland.

12/15 at 2:51 p.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 52 calls from Dec. 9 to 15.

