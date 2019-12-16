GREENBUSH — Freezing rain contributed to the death of a woman in a crash in Greenbush on Friday, which police describe as the deadliest day on Maine’s roads so far in 2019.

Six people died in crashes in Vassalboro, Augusta, West Paris and Buckfield, according to the the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

In Greenbush, police said the crash killed Patricia Worster, 64, of Lincoln. Her car was traveling on an icy Route 2 when it skidded and struck a vehicle in front of her and then hit another vehicle parked in a breakdown lane, police said.

The road was covered in ice at the time, due to the freezing rain.

