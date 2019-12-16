SOUTH PORTLAND — City Planning Director Charles “Tex” Haeuser announced Monday that he will leave the job in March after 30 years.

For nearly three decades, Haeuser has overseen one of the busiest planning and development departments in the state and staffed the Planning Board in the fifth-largest city in Maine.

Haeuser said it’s time to move on to new challenges, possibly working part time as a planning consultant focused on mitigating climate-change impacts.

“Thirty seemed like a magic number,” Haeuser said. “I’d like to slow down but not retire completely.”

Haeuser’s official last day will be March 12. The Human Resources Department at City Hall is accepting applications to fill the position after he leaves. He heads a three-member staff and his annual salary is $94,497.

Now 66, Haeuser became South Portland’s planning director in 1990. Before that, he was an intern with South Portland Neighborhood Housing Services, a planner with the Southern Kennebec Planning & Development Council, and the first town planner in Cumberland.

In South Portland, he has overseen planning and development as the city continued to evolve from its mostly working-class roots, including as a ship-building center during World War II.

His work included developing new traffic patterns and zoning for the Knightville neighborhood and the Mill Creek shopping area following construction of the Casco Bay Bridge.

He also played primary roles in developing the city’s Greenbelt Walkway system, funding public transportation through tax increment financing, promoting solar development and other energy-saving measures, and defending the city’s Clear Skies ordinance against a federal lawsuit.

With his leadership, the city adopted new zoning to control Airbnb-style rentals in residential areas, allow residential development near the Maine Mall, and promote village-style development in the Redbank neighborhood. The comprehensive plan for the latter has won state and regional awards.

“Tex has been key to so many of the positive things that have happened here in South Portland over the past couple decades, most recently the solar array and LED street light projects come to mind,” said City Manager Scott Morelli. “We will certainly miss Tex and his expertise, but he’ll be able to retire knowing he has made South Portland a better place.”

Voted Maine Professional Planner of the Year in 2010 by his peers, Haeuser credited other city staff members and many citizen volunteers for helping to create positive growth and change in South Portland.

“In some cases, I am now working with the grown-up children of folks with whom I did planning projects when I first started working here,” said Haeuser, who is married and lives in South Portland.

“I’ve really enjoyed assisting residents in expressing and realizing their visions for improving the city,” Haeuser said. “It’s been a privilege to be able to work with so many unique and wonderful people here.”

Haeuser said the future of municipal planning will be tied more closely to climate change mitigation.

“Greenhouse gas reduction, in my opinion, now needs to be job No. 1 for planners,” Haeuser said. “Looking ahead, I plan to continue providing professional assistance in that area.”

