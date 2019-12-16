Camille Clement, Greely girls’ basketball: A junior guard, Clement sank a dozen 3-pointers on her way to 57 points in victories over Falmouth (79-41) and Fryeburg Academy (75-33).

Brady Cummins, York boys’ basketball: Cummins, a junior, scored 27 points against Gray-New Gloucester and 24 against Kennebunk and the Wildcats improved to 3-0.

Erin Gray, Marshwood girls’ hockey: A senior goalie, Gray made nine of her 28 saves in the third period to preserve the York/Traip/Marshwood co-op team’s first victory of the season, 3-2 over previously unbeaten Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth cross country: Matson placed 24th out of 40 girls Saturday at the Foot Locker national championships in San Diego.

Kevin Smart, Portland boys’ basketball: The senior scored 20 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, in the Bulldogs’ 55-54 win at Windham. He also had 13 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Oxford Hills.

Eric Walker, South Portland boys’ hockey: The senior scored two goals in South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete’s 3-0 win over Bangor and a goal in a 5-0 victory over Portland/Deering.

