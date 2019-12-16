WATERVILLE — A Waterville man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to charges relating to his attempt to secure an early release from prison by forging qualifications for a drug abuse recovery program, authorities said.
Frank Curtis, 41, was convicted of conspiring to make false statements to the Federal Bureau of Prisons and committing mail fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank. He will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office submits an investigation report and faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to a news release from Frank’s office.
Court records state that while he was an inmate with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Curtis directed a Maine resident to create false substance abuse treatment records that could get him into the Residential Drug Abuse Program at a facility in Estill, South Carolina. Upon successful completion of the recovery program, participants can qualify to get released from prison up to a year before their court-ordered sentence ends.
Curtis mailed instructions for how to create the false records to the Maine resident, who then sent the documents to a Bureau of Prisons facility in South Carolina, according to Frank.
“Law enforcement discovered the scheme prior to Curtis’s admission to the program,” the release states.
The Bureau of Prisons inmate locator tool notes that Curtis is due to be released from the federal system on Sept. 20, 2020, but is not in the agency’s custody.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Office of the Inspector General investigated the case alongside the Healthcare Crimes Unit of the Maine Attorney General’s Office.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England Patriots
Brady, Patriots’ passing game still not up to snuff
-
Nation & World
Gun violence research could be funded by Congress for first time in two decades
-
New England
Winter holidays in the Northeast haven’t been as cold as they used to be
-
Local & State
The legacy of 3 longtime donors lives on
-
Nation & World
Mississippi man freed months after court finds racial bias in 6th murder trial
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.