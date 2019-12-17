New Year’s with Ghost of Paul Revere

Greater Portland

Auditions

Friday 1/3

“Pride & Prejudice,” 6-9 p.m., Portland Players Theater, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, portlandplayers.org.

Exhibits/Galleries

“Paperwork,” through Jan. 11, works on paper by Karen Adrienne, Kathleen Florance, Frank Mauceri and Munira Naqui., Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free, covestreetarts.com.

Sculpture Artist Ron Hager, St. Lawrence Art Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, found objects from Maine beaches, through Dec. 31.

The Tolerance Project, a message of social acceptance, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, through Feb. 22. Free, meca.edu.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February.

Film

Earth’s Wild Ride/Great Planet Adventures, 11 a.m. Dec. 26, 27, 31, Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. $5-$5.50, usm.maine.edu/planet.

Friday 12/27

Holly Jolly Movie Night, 7 p.m., camping atrium, L.L. Bean Flagship Store, Freeport, visitfreeport.com.

Monday 12/30

“Downton Abbey,” 1 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St, Yarmouth, free and open to the public, www.yarmouthlibrary.org.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet/events.

Museums

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson, “Appearances,” Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Jan. 27.

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 12. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Thursday 12/26

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 6 p.m., Solo Italiano, 100 Commercial St., Portland. Vintage jazz, American Songbook, R&B, free.

Dimensions in Jazz | Home for the Holidays, 8 p.m., featuring Maine musicians, Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $5-$20, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Happy Folk, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Friday 12/27

Carl Dimow Quartet, 6 p.m., eclectic music, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, portcityblue.com.

Emily Bodley & friends, 7:30, The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland, www.thirstypigportland.com.

Keelan Donovan Home for the Holidays, 7 p.m., Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., $15-$20, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The Mallett Brothers Band Holiday Show, 8 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $20.

Old Eleven, 7 p.m., bluegrass music with reverence, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15-$18, stlawrencearts.org.

Saturday 12/28

Classical Mystery Tour | A Tribute to the Beatles with Symphony NH, 7 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. www.porttix.com.

Colby Bradshaw, 7 p.m. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10-$15.46, www.eventbrite.com.

Crushed By Amps, Osmia, Capisic & Hyht, 8:30 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. Maine noise rock trio, $10, crushedbyamps.bandcamp.com.

’80s Inspired Retro Party, 8 a.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland.

Ellis Paul, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State Street, Portland. Singer/songwriter, storyteller, $25–$30, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Fog Ave, 6 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland, acoustic trio, portholemaine.com.

Harsh Armadillo + West End Blend, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., $10-$15, www.portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Stevie Wonder Tribute Night, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St, Portland. $15.

Sunday 12/29

Brooks Hubbard Band, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15-$18, stlawrencearts.org.

GoldenOak, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Monday 12/30

Portland Pub and Chantey Sing, 7 p.m., Novare Res Bier Cafe, 4 Canal Plaza, Portland. Traditional English pub sing with modern flair, free.

Tuesday 12/31

NYE with the Don Campbell Band, 8 p.m. -1 a.m., The Landing at Pine Point, 353 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, $35-$40, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Frequency NYE 2020, 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m., The Whiskey Barrel, 82 Hanover St., Portland, 11 musical acts, custom light show, $30-$40, www.eventbrite.com.

The Ghost Of Paul Revere, 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25.

Karaoke with DJ Mike Mahoney, 9 p.m., Old Port Tavern, 10 Moulton St., Portland.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Gamma Goochies, Euphemia, Tarantula Bros., 9 p.m. -1 a.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $10.

NYE: Quannum MC’s with Blackalicous, Lyrics Born, Lateef The Truth Speaker, 9 p.m. -1 a.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. $40, www.eventbrite.com.

Primo Cubano: A New Year’s Eve Dance Party, 9 p.m., open dance floor with limited seating, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$25, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

Monday 1/1

December Comedy Co-Op Showcase, first Wednesday of every month at Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5-$5.15.

Midcoast

Film

Friday 12/27

21st Animation Show Of Shows, 3 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. Diverse selection of short films, $7-$9, explorefrontier.com.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Exhibits/Galleries

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art will be closed Dec. 23-27 and Dec. 30-Jan. 1.

“Matthew Alexander Henson: First African-American at the North Pole,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, to Dec. 31.

“Threads of Change: Clothing and Identity in the North,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Bowdoin College, to Dec. 31.

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes, Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art exhibit opening, explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 10. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 12/27

The Boneheads Unplugged w/ Martin Swinger, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Fort Andross, Brunswick, $15, www.explorefrontier.com.

Ocean Sol Jazz, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $12.

Saturday 12/28

“The Maine Thing in Life,” bicentennial CD release concert, 7 p.m., spanning events throughout Maine history, Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Middle St., Brunswick. $8.

Schooner Fare, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $20.

Tuesday 12/31

New Years Eve Bash at the Odd Duck, 8 p.m. -12:30 a.m., Odd Duck FSE, 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Three bands and two DJs, $8, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Friday 1/3

Willy Martin & The Woods, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Traditional folk and modern alt-country, $12.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

