All Saints Parish will host a special Christmas carol sing-along in front of the town gazebo located in the park (between Maine Street and Park Row in Brunswick) on Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

“We sing sacred carols for fifteen minutes of unaccompanied, traditional Christmas carols,” said Deacon John Murphy who, along with his wife, Sheila, helps organize the event.

“I love this event,” said Sheila Murphy. “I really love being able to sing about my faith in a public place. It’s a simple way of ringing in the holy night.”

The lyrics for the carols will be provided to those who attend. Participants are asked to bring their own flashlights.

All Saints Parish will donate $1 to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program for each person who comes to sing.

For more information, contact the parish at (207) 725-262.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: