FREEPORT — Freeport Community Services will hold its annual White Nights Auction & Gala in early February and is now accepting donated items for the auction. The event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and this year’s theme is “The Place We Call Home.” Anyone who has an interest in donating an item, stay or certificate to the event should contact Nancy Trottier at 865-3985, ext. 220, or [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Portland-based Logically makes fifth acquisition in 18 months
-
Nation & World
Giuliani: Trump ‘relied on’ his claims about US diplomat
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Community Services gearing up for annual auction
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth alumni hockey game set for Dec. 24
-
The Forecaster
On a mission: Growing congregation drives No. Yarmouth church’s move to Cumberland