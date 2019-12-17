FREEPORT — Freeport Community Services will hold its annual White Nights Auction & Gala in early February and is now accepting donated items for the auction. The event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and this year’s theme is “The Place We Call Home.” Anyone who has an interest in donating an item, stay or certificate to the event should contact Nancy Trottier at 865-3985, ext. 220, or [email protected]

