Indeed, there has been dramatic climate change going back hundreds of thousands of years since (and prior to) the Ice Age.

I question the naivete and arrogance of the Brunswick Town Council, who actually believe they can foster changes that can reverse the natural progression of the earth’s environment.

Next thing environmentalists will claim is that earthquakes are caused by climate change.

I realize that Brunswick is saturated with liberal Democrats, but they have as much of a chance of reversing climate change, as Democrats have impeaching President Trump.

Bruce Green

Brunswick

