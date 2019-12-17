Approximately 12 years ago I bought my home in Portland. I planned to return to my hometown after retirement. My new home was located in the Nason’s Corner neighborhood of Portland, not far from where I grew up. I was struck by how little the neighborhood had changed in the three-and-a-half decades since I had left, compared with the rest of the city.
Initially, this was somewhat comforting; soon, it became disconcerting. Why hasn’t there been any significant neighborhood development in Nason’s Corner? It seems the only thing the city is interested in doing in our neighborhood is making us the site of choice for the city’s social services.
In addition to the Barron Center, Loring House (recently expanded) and Sagamore Village, our neighborhood has recently become home to a new mental health facility, a senior housing facility currently under construction and a proposed 55-and-over medical facility for the homeless, to be located at the Barron Center. Let’s not forget that a low-barrier mega-shelter for the homeless was originally selected to be built on the Barron Center campus until our neighborhood rose up in unison against the proposal.
During the last election, all candidates for the District 3 City Council seat went on record on how our district was ripe for new development. I am hopeful that our newly elected councilor, Tae Chong, will live up to the lofty rhetoric of the campaign and seek to revitalize our neighborhood.
Sam Rosenthal
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Plans for Brunswick’s new fire station moving along, town manager says
-
Times Record
Councilors vote to double school board compensation
-
Times Record
RSU 1 8th Graders Reflect on Week-Long FLOW Canoe Trip
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: R.I.P GOP
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Christmas gives Scrooges a second chance
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.