It was with shock that I read the recent article on the sentencing of a Gardiner man for his eighth operating-under-the-influence offense.
It was with horror that I read the penultimate paragraph, which said that, in addition to other penalties, his license will be suspended for six years.
How is it even possible that someone who has been caught for OUI eight times is still given his license back so he can endanger us all again?
Scott Harriman
Lewiston
