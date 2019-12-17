DETROIT — The Detroit Lions are sticking with their leaders in the front office and on the field, hoping continuity helps the franchise have success that has been elusive for several decades.

The Lions announced General Manager Bob Quinn and Coach Matt Patricia will be retained for the 2020 season and suddenly ended speculation about their plans with them.

“I’m always appreciative when things like this come out,” Patricia acknowledged Tuesday.

The decisions to keep Quinn and Patricia was made on a day off for players, but it didn’t take them long to hear the news.

“It’s good for them that they’ll have another year to prove what they’re all about,” Lions offensive guard Graham Glasgow said. “The amount of people who got hurt this year didn’t help our cause.”

Most significantly, the Lions have been without injured quarterback Matthew Stafford for six games and they won’t have him back until next season.

Detroit officially put Stafford on injured reserve with back and hip injuries, ending his and the team’s hopes for a comeback this season.

“I have the utmost respect for Matthew and his efforts to try to do everything he could to get back and play,” Patricia said. “Certainly, we had a schedule that we were trying to follow from the advice of our doctors and the medical people that look at everything. Just at this point it looks like it’d really be in the best interest for him, and us obviously as an organization right now, to give him that opportunity to rest and to heal.”

Stafford will be back next season as Quinn and Patricia get another shot to lead. Detroit hired both away from New England in hopes of replicating the Patriots’ formula for success. It simply has not worked out yet for the Lions, who have one postseason victory since winning the 1957 NFL title with a series of general managers and coaches who could not get the job done.

PATRIOTS: After dealing with an elbow injury in recent weeks, quarterback Tom Brady was not listed among those limited in practice this week, a positive sign for his health going down the stretch.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones did not participate due to a groin injury he sustained Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jason McCourty, who missed Sunday’s game with a groin injury, was a limited participant. Meanwhile, guard Shaq Mason, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, was not listed on the practice report.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was questionable Sunday with knee and shoulder issues, continues to be hampered by those same injuries. He was limited on Tuesday.

STEELERS: Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his fourth straight start on Sunday when the Steelers (8-6) visit the New York Jets (5-9). Hodges threw four interceptions in a 17-10 loss to Buffalo last weekend, including picks on each of Pittsburgh’s final two drives. Tomlin said the undrafted rookie free agent – who is 3-1 as a starter – had earned the right to bounce back.

“It’s reasonable to expect him to learn from those negative experiences and apply it to this next opportunity and hopefully not make those same mistakes twice,” Tomlin said.

COWBOYS: Dallas signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith to bolster a depleted linebacker group that lost rookie Luke Gifford to a broken arm.

Gifford was injured in the first half of a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and was placed on season-ending injured reserve. The Cowboys have already been without second-year linebacker Leighton Vander Esch because of a neck injury.

Smith was the MVP of the 2014 Super Bowl with Seattle, returning an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and recovering a fumble in the Seahawks’ 43-8 rout of Denver.

SAINTS: New Orleans Saints acquired former Giants starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

The Giants waived Jenkins after he declined to acknowledge wrongdoing when he used offensive language in an exchange with a fan on social media.

JETS: New York placed rookie offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and wide receiver Jeff Smith on season-ending injured reserve, giving the Jets 18 players currently on IR in what has been an injury-filled season for the franchise.

Edoga was the the Jets’ third-round pick this year and started eight games, including five at right tackle and three at left tackle. He hasn’t played since injuring a knee in Week 12 against Oakland.

BRONCOS: The NFL suspended Denver safety Kareem Jackson for the final two regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Jackson was arrested Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving under the influence. He pleaded guilty Monday to one count of driving while alcohol impaired, according to the Denver district attorney’s office. He was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation, 24 hours of public service and participation with Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s victim impact panel.

DOLPHINS: Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was placed on injured reserve by Miami with a hamstring injury that will force him to miss the season’s final two games.

Linebacker Calvin Munson was signed off the New England Patriots’ practice squad to take McMillan’s roster spot. Munson, an undrafted college free agent in 2017, started five games that year for the New York Giants.

GIANTS: New York placed tight end Evan Engram on injured reserve, ending another injury-filled season, and signed wide receiver David Sills off the practice squad.

Engram, a first-round pick in 2017, missed the previous five games with a foot injury. He finished the season with 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder against Tampa Bay in the third week of the season.

