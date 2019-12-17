STEEP FALLS – Meghan Elizabeth Bridges passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 at the age of 29.

Meghan was born in Portland, July 3, 1990. She grew up in Steep Falls, attended Bonney Eagle High School and graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a RN, BSN degree. In addition to her studies while a student she worked 30 hours a week as a certified nurses aid at the Gorham House. This is a testament to her incredible work ethic, determination and commitment.

She began her career at Maine General Hospital then held other positions in Maine and Massachusetts working in home health, hospitals and private practice. Most recently, she cared for an infant with serious medical conditions. This difficult work exemplifies her compassion for children.

Her mother would like to thank all the educators and the SAD 6 school district for supporting and creating a foundation for her future success. She would also like to thank the USM School of Nursing for giving her the opportunity to pursue her dream of helping people through nursing.

Meghan was undoubtedly a bright light in this world touching everyone she met and leaving an indelible mark on others. Her mother describes her as her flower child, always standing out by embracing who she was. As a young girl she overcame so much adversity and numerous challenges to achieve things many thought impossible for her. She succeeded through grit, determination and sheer will choosing to use this adversity for good.

Against all odds she became a registered nurse and passed her exam on the first try which is an incredible accomplishment. Meghan always challenged herself, never taking the easy road or letting her limitations keep her from achieving her goals or doing the things she loved. To say she was determined is an understatement.

More than anything she loved to dance and it has always been a huge part of her life. When she was young, despite an atypical dancer’s body she took ballet and hip hop. She was never more herself or in the moment than when she was dancing. Through dance anyone could see her true spirit, light and passion.

Her friendships were also a huge part of her life. As a friend she was kind, compassionate, giving, supportive, and generous and was often the one to bring people together. Meghan would always put her own issues aside to support or console her friends at the drop of a hat. She loved being silly, dancing and listening to music with them.

Our Meghan had her own eclectic style and her personality was infectious. She was hardworking, kind, compassionate, determined and beautiful inside and out.

Meghan is survived by her mother, Pamela Bridges; brother Mathew; father Austin; grandmother Janet (Giampetruzzi) Blessing, grandfather David Blessing Sr., stepgrandmother Linda Blessing; great-grandmother Mary DiMillo Blessing; aunt Linda Bridges, uncles Michael Blessing, John Blessing and his wife Sima and daughter Nicola, David Blessing Jr. his wife Pamela, their children Nicholas and Sophia, and cousin Colin Blessing. She is predeceased by her grandparents Frank and Shirley Bridges; great-grandparents Nino and Roberta Giampetruzzi. She leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly. Special thanks to Robert Giampetruzzi and Nina (Giampetruzzi) Kamman for their love and support.

A Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Peters Catholic Church, 75 Federal St., Portland. All are welcome to attend to celebrate her life. Please allow extra time for arrival during this busy time.

Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Meghan’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

The family would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses and caregivers at the North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Massachusetts for their extreme compassion and efforts during this difficult time.

