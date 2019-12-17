OGUNQUIT – Cynthia Ayn Douglass, 73, formerly of Rochester, N.H. passed away peacefully at home with her sons by her side after a brief illness on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Born in Rochester, N.H. on May 12, 1946, daughter of Raymond and Harriet (Worster) Corson.

She leaves behind her sons, David E. Drapeau, Jr. and his wife Leigh of Deerfield, N.H. and York, Maine and Marc W. Drapeau of Rochester, N.H. and Wells, Maine; grandchildren, Jacqueline R. Drapeau of Exeter, Molly A. Drapeau of Rochester and C.J. Drapeau of Deerfield, N.H.; and close family members including Linda and Raj Bhattacharya.

Friends and family will gather at the Ogunquit Baptist Church, 157 Shore Rd., Ogunquit on Thursday, Dec, 19, at 11 a.m. for a Memorial service with a reception immediately to follow.

Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.

Donations may be

made to the:

Maine Wilderness

Watershed Trust

PO Box 5660

Augusta, ME 04332-5660

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous