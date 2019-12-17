ARUNDEL – Stephanie (Tibbetts) Colpitts passed away Dec. 11, 2019, surrounded by devoted family. A day and a half later her husband, Richard Wayne Colpitts, followed her to heaven. Stevie’s cancer journey has been mercifully short. Dick has suffered for so long with the after effects of head trauma incurred in September 2001.

Stephanie “Stevie” (2/7/1947) and Richard “Dickie” (11/20/1946) are predeceased by Stevie’s parents, Anne and Charles Ramsdell, and Dickie’s parents, Marjorie and Francis “Panny” Colpitts; as well by Dickie’s brother, Jackie Colpitts. They are survived by son, Jeffrey Colpitts and wife Shelley, and daughter, Kristi Robinson and husband Larry; grandchildren, Chantel Allen and husband Roger, Dylan Gagne, Jeffrey Colpitts Jr., Damian , Jaiden, Sam and Liam Robinson, and great grandchild, Jace. Also, special mention to Stevie’s “sort of “ grandchild, Trevor. They are also survived by Stevie’s sister, Valory Ramsdell Omasta and Mark, and brother, Bradford Tibbetts, and their children, Kristen Omasta , Kazu and Rae Tibbetts; Dickie’s siblings, Donna Borrello and Tom, Debbie May and Lloyd, and Terry Colpitts and Lisa. There are many more extended family members who will miss Stevie’s gentle smile and kindness, and Dick’s (in the past) quiet surveying of the gathered group.

Stevie and Dickie met at the Rollerdome in South Portland at age 16 and were together for over 55 years. Stevie graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1965 and went on to Husson College earning a Bachelor’s degree. Dickie graduated from South Portland High School the same year and went on to the University of Maine where he earned a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering. Most of his professional life was spent teaching at SMVTI, now SMCC, bringing to excellence the next generation of electricians. They married at Meeting House Hill Congregational Church in South Portland in 1968.

As their children moved into school years, Stevie and Dickie were involved in their school activities and projects. They later selflessly became guardians of one grandchild to do parenting all over again and continued to attend many sporting events for the other grandchildren. Stevie was the first to volunteer to help out in times of other’s loss or stressful times. They had an “All are Welcome” come and eat Sunday morning routine.

Stevie is a familiar face to many in the Arundel/Biddeford area having worked at R P Bell for many years, Bolduc’s Eye Care for 19 yrs., and recently Market Basket. Her reach beyond family includes many informal women’s groups: The Thursday Lunch Group, Girls Town Vermont, The Cow Girls and Atlantic City 5 O’Clock Prayer Meetings, and Sarge’s. She was an avid bowler and maintained a high 97 average even after a total hip replacement.

Dickie was a 27 year member of the Maine National Guard serving in a variety of postings throughout the Northeast. The Colpitt’s family camp at Raymond Pond was the sight of vacations: water skiing, swimming, boating, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing—as well as the enjoyment of extended family gathering. Calais was also a frequent destination for family fun.

The family is grateful to all who visited Stevie at Gosnell House and for all the emails and texts offering words of solace to all. The family especially wants to thank the staff at New England Cancer Specialists and Gosnell for their support and care through this challenging time.

As per Dickie and Stevie’s wishes, there will be no immediate service. There will be a celebration of their lives together, date to be determined, in the summer. Stevie has demanded there be a planter with kale, lettuce, tomatoes and marigolds at that party.

Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

Donations in

Stevie’s and Dickie’s

memory will be appreciated

by the family and

should be made to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Road

Scarborough, Maine 04074

