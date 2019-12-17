COLLEGES

Meghan Graff connected on 10 of 11 free throws and finished with 22 points as the Bates earned a a 59-54 women’s basketball win over WPI on Tuesday in Lewiston.

Bates, which made 25 of 29 free throws as a team, improved to 5-4. Melanie Binkhorst added 11 points and three steals.

For WPI (5-4), Spencer Vinson had 11 points and Alex Scariati added 10.

• UConn Coach Geno Auriemma will undergo a minor surgical procedure Wednesday to alleviate symptoms caused by diverticulitis, an infection or inflammation of pouches in the intestines, the school announced. Auriemma will require a short hospital stay but is expected to make a quick recovery.

The coach may miss UConn’s game against Oklahoma on Sunday. If Auriemma cannot coach Sunday, the Huskies will likely be led by associate head coach Chris Dailey. The Huskies are 9-0 all-time with Dailey filling in.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure and is expected to miss four to six weeks as he recovers from a partially torn meniscus.

Losing Anthony, a 6-3, 190-pound guard, for an extended period puts the Tar Heels’ season and their chances to make the NCAA Tournament in jeopardy. UNC (6-4), which was ranked No. 17 last week, fell out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since the 2014 season after its most recent loss to Wofford.

DARTS

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Fallon Sherrock became the first female darts player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship.

Sherrock, a former runner-up at the women’s world championship, recovered from losing the opening set to beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace in London. The Englishwoman made six 180s – a perfect score over three darts – and had a match average of 91.12 in their first-round match. She clinched the victory with a second attempt at double 18.

Women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki took James Richardson to a sudden-death leg in the fifth set before losing on Monday.

SOCCER

MLS: David Tepper’s vision of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte is a reality after Charlotte was awarded an MLS expansion team on Tuesday by MLS commissioner Don Garber. The team will begin play in 2021 and can sign players immediately.

Tepper owns the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, and the team will play its games at Bank of America Stadium, where the Panthers play.

“The city is just right for the sport,” Tepper said. “We have had (soccer) games here and there was pretty good support for the sport. We think we can build a really good fan base. The city needs a sport during that (summer) period.”

HOCKEY

NHL: A Nigerian-born hockey player has accepted the apology of a minor league equipment manager who wore blackface to the team’s Halloween party in 2011. Akim Aliu also requested that the manager, Tony Deynzer, not lose his job over the incident, one of multiple examples of racism in the sport that Aliu has brought to light in recent weeks.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, Aliu and the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles said the two sides have had “candid discussions” over what happened and have agreed to work collaboratively to promote diversity and inclusiveness.

Aliu first made headlines late last month when he went public in alleging former Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs at him while the two were in the minors 10 years ago. The allegations, which the coach acknowledged in a written apology, led to Peters’ resignation.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Federica Brignone won her first women’s World Cup giant slalom in more than a year on Tuesday at Courcheval, France, while Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin struggled to find pace and finished 17th.

Brignone trailed leader Mina Fuerst Holtmann of Norway by 0.13 seconds in third place after the opening run but the Italian posted the fifth-fastest time in the second to win by four-hundredths.

It was Brignone’s 11th career World Cup win and sixth in GS, but first since triumphing in Killington in November 2018.

Shiffrin was already 1.33 off the lead after the opening run and failed to match the pace of the leading racers in the second run, set by her coach Mike Day.

The American finished 1.65 behind in 17th, missing the podium for the first time in seven GS races.

“It’s not because I did something bad or made a mistake,” Shiffrin said. “You know, I am not supposed to be winning. These girls are fast, they deserve it, too.”

Shiffrin made no obvious mistakes in either run.

“There certainly wasn’t something wrong with my setup. Sometimes it’s the driver, not the equipment,” she said. “Sometimes you have these races. It’s a little bit heartbreaking. I don’t have some excuse. I just need to ski faster.”

While Shiffrin lost her lead in the GS season ranking to Brignone, she remained well on top of the overall standings, leading the Italian by 165 points.

