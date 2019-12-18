207 Edibles celebrated the opening of their new CBD retail store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their 580 Lisbon St. location on Saturday, Dec. 14.

207 Edibles Founder Lorelei Hilliker was joined by representatives from Positive Change Lisbon and Town of Lisbon, employees and patrons.

207 Edibles features CBD products created with the locally-grown hemp. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a legal cannabis derivative commonly used for seizure disorders, anxiety, pain and muscle stiffness

“We’re proud to join the Lisbon community,” said Hilliker. “Providing high-quality products and personalized customer service is our mission at 207 Edibles. I encourage everyone to stop by and learn how CBD can make their life better.”

“207 Edibles offers a bright, warm, welcoming space,” said Angela D’Amours, president of Positive Change Lisbon. “The uniqueness and thoughtful design of their products sets them apart. Lisbon is excited to welcome 207 Edibles.”

207 Edibles is conveniently located on Route 196 and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: