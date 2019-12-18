PORTLAND — The Barron Center on Brighton Avenue has reopened its short-term skilled nursing unit after being closed for two years.

The unit, named for Dr. Benjamin Zolov, offers private rooms with 24-hour licensed nursing support and is near Barron Center’s rehabilitation gym.

“We are thrilled to be reopening the skilled unit at this time, giving post-acute patients leaving area hospitals another local option for short-term rehab,” said Kristen Dow, Health & Human Services Director for the City of Portland.

