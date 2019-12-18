BUXTON — Cleanup details in the aftermath of a suspected meth lab found at Buxton United Methodist Church were unknown early this week.

“The building was tested on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, and we are awaiting those results before the cleaning can move forward. I do not have a timeline for that process at this point,” said Beth DiCocco, communications director at the New England Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Following a call about suspicious activity at the Buxton church, 276 Chicopee Road, on Dec. 5, police charged a suspect, 33-year-old Matthew Anderson of Buxton, with unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab.

Police have not released further details about the incident.

