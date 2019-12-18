The community of South Portland has once again brought Mill Creek Park to life with a beautiful holiday celebration, culminating in the lighting of the park’s trees. We sincerely thank the partners in this much-loved annual tradition:

South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce; city of South Portland; South Portland Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Department; South Portland School Department; and South Portland High School Chamber Singers and director Michelle Snow for their wonderful musical contribution.

The support of our generous sponsors is a vital part of the event. We extend our deep gratitude to Presenting and Wagon Sponsor Pape Chevrolet and Gold Sponsor Texas Instruments. Silver Sponsors include Mercy Hospital-Northern Light Health; VNA Northern Light Home Care and Hospice; Noyes, Hall and Allen Embers Stoves and Fireplaces; Inn by the Sea; Ainsworth, Thelin and Raftice; Gorrill Palmer; South Portland Schools – Superintendent Kunin, and Norway Savings.

Bronze Sponsors were Maine Solutions Federal Credit Union; FisherGreen Creative; Chorus Sponsor Town and Country Federal Credit Union; US Cellular for their donation to the pictures with Santa; Peoples United Bank and Noyes Hall Allen for the use of their grounds to host our school groups’ concession tables, and Stillbrook Acres Wagon Rides.

Thanks to Mayor Kate Lewis, Portland Regional Chamber CEO Quincy Hentzel, and South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Chamber President Will Haskell for joining the Chamber Singers in the gazebo for the countdown. The Parks Department crews placed thousands of sparkling string lights, more than 70 Christmas ball ornaments, and wrapped and up-lighted many of our gorgeous older trees to showcase their beautiful branches.

And finally, a big thanks to the PTAs from Brown, Skillin and Small elementary schools, Mahoney Middle School, and South Portland High School Project Graduation for providing delicious treats and hot drinks. It truly is an amazing community that works together so generously year after year. Happy Holidays!

Jane Eberle

South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce

and Community Partnerships

South Portland School Department

