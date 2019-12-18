Now that the House Democrats’ efforts to impeach the president have been watered down to a political sideshow, how Sen. Susan Collins will vote after the Senate trial is no longer a question.

But other interesting questions now surface:

Maine’s 2nd District in 2016 provided the single Electoral College vote received by Donald Trump in the northeastern corner of the United States. As a candidate for re-election in 2020, is Rep. Jared Golden going to challenge his constituents’ collective will?

When the Senate trial ends, how will Sen. Angus King vote? Sniffing the political winds of 2024, will he vote to impeach? Or will he vote “no,” encouraging future Houses of Representatives with party majorities differing from that of their president to focus on the country’s best interests, not their own?

Alan Baker

Orrington

