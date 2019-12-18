LIVERMORE — Jennifer Rose, who is recovering from multiple injuries suffered when she was run over twice by her plow truck Nov. 26 in Livermore Falls, considers herself “insanely lucky” to be alive.

The mother of three suffered broken ribs and vertebrae, partially collapsed lungs, a lacerated liver and several cracked teeth.

She turned 37 on Dec. 8 while in a Lewiston hospital.

Rose said she was picking up her children at a day care center on Knapp Street when the accident happened. She was on the passenger side of the truck trying to weight down balloons for her 3-year-old son, Coden “Coco’s” birthday party.

Her 3-year-old was in the driver’s seat when the truck slipped out of gear and started rolling backward down a hill, she said.

“I jumped across the passenger side and put it in gear and the truck slowed down,” Rose said. “I tried to put it in park but must have hit neutral. The truck rolled back and kind of pulled me under. The truck rolled over me. I got hit by the same tire twice.”

Her son steered the truck into a fence.

“My leather jacket saved my life,” Rose said, as she held it up in pieces of it while waiting to leave the hospital Dec. 9. It had to be cut off, but she plans to sew it back together.

“My kids can run faster than me now,” she said, referring to Coden, her son Jensen Orion, 6, and her daughter Mulligan Mae, 1.

“My friends and family have been taking care of everything while I have been in here but it won’t last forever.”

People have been amazing, she said.

Some have come from out of state to help, others live in Maine and some have let her know she is in their thoughts.

Many people, including those she doesn’t know, have helped in some way, giving meals, animal food and a Christmas tree.

A gofundme page has been set up to assist the family.

“This year has been awful,” Rose said. “I can’t wait for a new year to start.”

Her oldest son’s father slipped into a diabetic coma and died, and the father of her youngest children ended up in jail, she said.

“I am a way stronger person, and I have met awesome people,” she said.

“I am really happy I am not dead,” she said. “That’s pretty cool. It made me really thankful for a lot of stuff.”

