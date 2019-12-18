NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole brought along a sign for the news conference to announce his signing with the New York Yankees: a crinkled poster board that read “Yankee Fan Today Tomorrow Forever.”

Then 11, Cole was caught on camera holding up that placard in the seats at the 2001 World Series in Phoenix, either before Game 6 or 7. The lettering of the tape he used has faded from blue to tan during years on the wall of his room and then in a closet.

Cole spurned the Yankees when they drafted him 28th overall in 2008, choosing to enroll at UCLA. He signed with Pittsburgh three years later after he was selected first overall. Now, as a free agent, he finally was fitted for pinstripes, agreeing to a record $324 million, nine-year contract.

“It was my dream. I had a second opportunity to chase it,” he said.

Cole put on a No. 45 jersey, the number that had belonged to first baseman Luke Voit. The 29-year-old right-hander’s beard was newly shorn to comply with Yankees team rules.

“He cleans up nice, doesn’t he?” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said.

Cole had been known for a scruffy look. The Yankees’ barber went to Cole’s hotel room Wednesday morning to apply a shave.

“I’ve experienced razor burn now for the first time,” he said.

Cole’s deal is the largest for a pitcher in both its total and its average annual value of $36 million. New York hopes Cole will lead a young corp that includes Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres to the Yankees’ first title since 2009.

“We need to win some world championships,” owner Hal Steinbrenner said. “Plural.”

MARLINS: Three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp agreed to terms on a minor league contract with Miami.

Kemp, 35, is a career .285 hitter with 281 home runs in 14 seasons, but he played in just 20 games in 2019 for the Reds, batting .200 with one homer.

