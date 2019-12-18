BRADENTON, Fla. – Theresa Perry died peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Lynne Perry, in Bradenton, Fla. While Terry was eager to thank the caregivers who were part of her life these past few years, she was most happy to be in a family member’s home for her last days.

Born Theresa Elizabeth Vassar in Cape Elizabeth Dec. 1, 1927, Terry grew up in a big family, graduating from South Portland High School and then Bates College. With a Maine master’s degree, she spent nearly 30 years as a much-respected public school teacher in Winthrop, Biddeford, and Falmouth.

In 1953 she married Theodore Perry, with whom she raised four children at the home she loved on Pleasant Hill Road in Falmouth, where she lived for over 50 years.

Theresa’s social life was centered on her family and friends, many of whom were Falmouth teaching colleagues.

Theresa loved the ocean and the outdoors. For years she was a Water Safety Instructor at the YWCA, and enjoyed lap swimming into old age. She also loved canoe trips on Maine rivers with friends and family.

Terry spent many happy years wintering at her trailer home, in Mesa, Ariz., where she became a rock hound, amassing an impressive mineral collection. Her Arizona friends included Maine transplants Joyce, Lloyd, and Nat, who made her very much at home.

Theresa had a fine voice and liked singing, especially to babies. She felt strongly that a day without ice cream was wasted. She was a talented seamstress, a faithful friend to humans and pets, and knew her way around a bean pot.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen, but predeceased by brothers Ray, Jack, and Tom, and sisters Dot, Peggy, and Tony. Theresa is survived by her children, Glenn and wife Mary Jane, Dean, Clay and wife Melanie, and Lynne. She was Nana to six grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Haly, Faye, Evelyn, Ande, and Ian. She was delighted by her great-grandchildren, Willa and Olsen; and she was Aunt Terry to a small army of nieces and nephews who have shared happy memories.

Terry will be laid to rest in the Spring with her family in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

