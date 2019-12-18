Wed. 12/18 4 p.m. Public Art Committee PPL
Wed. 12/18 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Meeting CH
Wed. 12/18 6 p.m. Overset Road and Hope Street Parking Public Meeting 171 Auburn St.
Wed. 12/18 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council 129 Island Ave.
Thur. 12/19 8 a.m. Allocation Committee Meeting CH
Thur. 12/19 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee One City Center
Thur. 12/19 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care TBA
Thur. 12/19 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation Board Meeting CH
