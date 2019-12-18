Wed.  12/18  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  PPL

Wed.  12/18  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board Meeting  CH

Wed.  12/18  6 p.m.  Overset Road and Hope Street Parking Public Meeting  171 Auburn St.

Wed.  12/18  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  129 Island Ave.

Thur.  12/19  8 a.m.  Allocation Committee Meeting  CH

Thur.  12/19  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee  One City Center

Thur.  12/19  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care  TBA

Thur.  12/19  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation Board Meeting  CH

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles