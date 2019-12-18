Arrests

12/9 at 5:28 p.m. Brenden Curry, 47, address unlisted, was arrested in Washington Avenue by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of violation of conditional release.

12/9 at 7:27 p.m. Charmagn Marie Cody, 36, of Biddeford, was arrested on West Commercial Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/9 at 10:01 p.m. Joseph H. Everett, 53, address unlisted, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of disorderly conduct.

12/9 at 10:38 p.m. Nicole Vieria, 23, of Biddeford, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Kyle Forbes on charges of assault and operating under the influence.

12/10 at 12:48 a.m. Brian J. Oliver, 34, address unlisted, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on two outstanding warrants and a charge of obstructing government administration.

12/10 at 1:10 a.m. Scot Orchow, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Gleckler Road by Officer Brent Ross on charges of assault and interference of constitutional rights.

12/10 at 4:13 a.m. Benjamin D. Rebello, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested on State Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/10 at 2:08 p.m. Ryan Litchenstien, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer James Oliver on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/10 at 4:41 p.m. Jeffrey Camous, 38, of Lewiston, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer William Buckley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/10 at 6:29 p.m. Piedad Guadalupe Daquilema-Coro, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Schertz on a charge of operating without a license.

12/10 at 6:48 p.m. Clifford Hethcoat, 46, of Westbrook, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Sean Hurley on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/10 at 6:50 p.m. Leanna M. Rhode, 30, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

12/10 at 10:29 p.m. Mathew L. McEver, 50, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Morgan Mclean on a charge of public drinking.

12/11 at 8:09 a.m. Joshua Woodbury, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

12/11 at 6:08 p.m. Corey Michael Legere, 35, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on Parris Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on charges of criminal mischief and violation of conditional release.

12/11 at 11:27 p.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 58, address unlisted, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Frank Pellerin on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

12/11 at 11:47 p.m. Allan Glen Jenkins, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on three outstanding warrants.

12/12 at 11:50 a.m. Kimberly A. Hood, 50, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant.

12/12 at 4:07 p.m. Jane Ellen Footer, 64, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer James Oliver on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

12/12 at 11:50 p.m. Alan Christopher, 33, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of violation of conditional release.

12/13 at 12:44 a.m. Bryan E. Frank, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/13 at 1:32 a.m. Tyreek Unique Rankins, 21, of Lewiston, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on three counts of reckless conduct and a charge of threatening display of a dangerous weapon.

12/13 at 7:23 a.m. Augusto P. Dominhos, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of operating without a license.

12/13 at 9:14 a.m. Joshua Woodbury, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

12/13 at 12:10 p.m. Jabril M. Mohamed, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

12/13 at 7:36 p.m. Tammy L. Al-Sadoun, 49, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of receiving stolen property.

12/13 at 7:53 p.m. Ahmed J. Abdulkarim, 35, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on charges of assault and criminal threatening.

12/14 at 1:26 a.m. Reid D. Laliberte, 21, of North Yarmouth, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Frank Pellerin on a charge of disorderly conduct.

12/14 at 3:32 a.m. Dylan M. Bettis-Greenlaw, 20, of Casco, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/14 at 3:32 a.m.Kelly L. Lynch, 23, of Harpswell, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/14 at 3:32 a.m. Tobias S. Nye, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/14 at 3:32 a.m. Graham P. St. Jean, 22, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/14 at 10:36 a.m. Rodney A. Dixon, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of public drinking.

12/14 at 1:52 p.m. Tual Kouth, 19, of Cumberland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/14 at 6:51 p.m. Sharon Jordan, 33, of Windham, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Curran Huff on an outstanding warrant.

12/14 at 11:28 p.m. Connor Macvane, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Dana Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/15 at 4:01 a.m. Ryan B. Leith, 38, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street on an outstanding warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/15 at 8:30 p.m. Arthur Wilson, 64, of Portland, was arrested on Washburn Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on an outstanding warrant and a charge of operating after suspension.

12/15 at 8:51 p.m. Evert Delgado-Menjavar, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of assault.

