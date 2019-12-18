U.S. Sen. Susan Collins announced her bid for a fifth term Wednesday morning, officially launching what is expected to be an expensive and closely watched re-election race.

“I promised the people of Maine a decision this fall on whether I would seek reelection,” Collins said in a letter emailed to supporters. “The fundamental question I had to ask myself in making my decision was this: in today’s polarized political environment, is there still a role for a centrist who believes in getting things done through compromise, collegiality, and bipartisanship.

“I have concluded that the answer to this question is ‘yes,’ and I will, therefore, seek the honor of continuing to serve as Maine’s United States Senator.”

The announcement comes the same day the House is expected to vote on articles of impeachment for President Trump.

Collins has not said how she would vote on impeachment if it moves to a Senate trial and has distanced herself from developments in the impeachment.

The race for her Senate seat is expected to be the most competitive Collins has faced in her 22-year career. Although Collins is still regarded in Washington as a moderate within an increasingly far-right caucus, she has lost support among Maine Democrats and some independents, according to several polls.

Her controversial support of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been a sticking point for Democrats. Over the summer the non-partisan Cook Political Report named her seat a toss-up.

Collins, who did not support Trump in 2016, also runs the risk of alienating his Republican base by not defending the president amid impeachment.

Four Democratic challengers have announced plans to challenge her, including Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, who raised over $1 million for her campaign within one week of announcing her bid to unseat Collins.

Collins, without making a formal announcement about her candidacy, had previously filed non-binding candidacy paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission and had raised about $8.6 million as of September 30 — more than any candidate in Maine history more than a year before the election.

This story will be updated.

