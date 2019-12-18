Arrests

12/6 5:53 p.m. Keith Boisvert, 42, of Freeport, was arrested on Route 703 by Officer Eric Young on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combination) and unlawful possession of scheduled drug or drugs.

12/7 at 1:01 a.m. Dennis Brown, 59, of Westbrook, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/7 at 6:36 p.m. Eric Martin, 56, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/7 at 9:35 p.m. Gina Clark, 39, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/8 at 2:45 a.m. Paul Musenga, 45, of South Portland, was arrested on Hoyt Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

12/11 at 1:44 a.m. Kevin Fogg, 47, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of violating condition of release.

12/11 at 5:39 p.m. Kaylin Wilcox, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Eric Young on a warrant.

12/13 at 2:41 p.m. Joann Goodwin, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Eric Young on charges of failing to stop for an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12/13 at 3:12 p.m. Jason Harfoush, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a warrant and on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drug or drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug or drugs, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving stolen property and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

12/6 at 4:06 a.m. Jennifer Randall, 39, of Pownal, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Christ Gosling on a charge of operating while license suspended.

12/6 at 11:19 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of assault.

12/6 at 9:13 p.m. A 16-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Eric Young on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/7 at 5:10 p.m. A 14-year-old girl, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/7 at 5:10 p.m. Montana Roy, 22, of Benton, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/9 at 6:35 p.m. Kye Ryan Hubbard, 24, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of violating condition of release and failure to register a vehicle.

12/10 at 9:27 a.m. Kimberly Seiders, 40, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of assault.

12/11 at 11:09 a.m. Joseph Muir, 68, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

12/13 at 12:41 a.m. Coeur Ngabo, 32, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls

12/10 at 1:27 a.m. Vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

12/10 at 8 a.m. Hazardous condition on Oak Street.

12/10 at 4:53 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Broadway.

12/11 at 6:05 p.m. Good intent call on Haskell Avenue.

12/11 at 6:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

12/12 at 7:10 a.m. False alarm on Donald B. Dean Drive.

12/12 at 7:53 a.m. Water problem on Running Hill Road.

12/12 at 12:06 p.m. Building fire on Chase Street.

12/12 at 12:15 p.m. Cover assignment on James Baka Drive.

12/12 at 12:22 p.m. Cover assignment on Broadway.

12/12 at 5:02 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Lincoln Street.

12/12 at 6:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

12/13 at 9:11 a.m. False alarm on Gannett Drive.

12/13 at 11:07 a.m. No incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

12/13 at 2:57 p.m. Good intent call on Interstate 295.

12/13 at 5:10 p.m. Fuel burner/boiler malfunction on Rosetti Avenue.

12/13 at 7:23 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Barberry Creek .

12/13 at 11:45 p.m. False alarm on Westbrook Street.

12/14 at 9:06 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Western Avenue.

12/14 at 9:55 a.m. Water problem on Elmwood Avenue.

12/14 at 11:23 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

12/14 at 11:48 a.m. Water problem on Scamman Street.

12/14 at 12:11 p.m. Water problem on Osborne Avenue.

12/14 at 1:21 p.m. Water problem on Myrtle (avenue or lane not noted).

12/14 at 3:36 p.m. Water problem on Marcelle Avenue.

12/14 at 4:20 p.m. False alarm on Sawyer (street or road not noted).

12/14 at 4:22 p.m. Gas leak on Adelbert Street.

12/14 at 8:12 p.m. Water or steam leak on Broadway.

12/14 at 8:47 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Breakwater Drive.

12/15 at 12:02 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Ocean Street.

12/15 at 9:55 a.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

12/15 at 10:11 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gorham Road.

12/15 at 11:23 a.m. False alarm on Gorham Road.

12/15 at 12:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

12/15 at 6:14 p.m. Grass fire on Interstate 295.

12/16 at 2:44 a.m. Water problem on Willow Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 72 calls from Dec. 10-16.

