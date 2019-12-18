SOCCER

Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a 0-0 draw for the first time in 17 years on Wednesday in a politically supercharged match played amid a large separatist protest that turned violent outside Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium.

The game was completed without any major incidents – either on the field or in the stands. But in the streets outside, a detachment of riot police clashed with protesters soon after the start, and plastic trash cans were set on fire. The smell of smoke from the streets reached the stands in the final minutes of the match.

The draw left both teams even on points atop the Spanish league, with Barcelona in front on goal difference. It was the first scoreless match between the fierce rivals since November 2002.

ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP: Manchester City stayed on course for a third straight English League Cup title as Raheem Sterling scored two second-half goals in a 3-1 win at third-tier Oxford.

They were joined in the last four by fierce rival Manchester United and Leicester. United swept aside fourth-tier Colchester 3-0, while Leicester beat Everton 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie.

Aston Villa is the other team in the semifinals.

ITALY: Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring streak continued as the Juventus forward netted a soaring header to secure a 2-1 victory at Sampdoria, putting the defending champion back atop the Serie A standings.

CLUB WORLD CUP: Roberto Firmino’s 90th-minute winner sent Liverpool into the final with a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in Doha, Qatar.

The Brazil forward flicked in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross at the near post to set up a meeting with South American champion Flamengo of Brazil.

HALL OF FAME

MAINE SPORTS HALL: Retired broadcaster Bill Green has been chosen as the new executive director of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, and Brian Corcoran of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment will become chairman of the board as of Dec. 31.

Green, a Hall of Fame inductee, succeeds Mary Mitchell Friedman, who is retiring from her position. Corcoran will replace the Hall’s longtime chairman, former Colby College men’s basketball coach Dick Whitmore.

“Brian and Bill represent the best of the best that Maine has to offer,” said Mitchell Friedman. “They will usher in a new era of statewide growth for the MSHOF and carry on the tradition of recognizing and supporting Maine’s great athletes, coaches and sports figures.”

OLYMPICS

EQUESTRIAN: A former Olympian charged with shooting and wounding a woman at his New Jersey training center was indicted on two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities have said the Aug. 7 shooting culminated a lengthy dispute involving Michael Barisone and a couple who had been living and training horses at Barisone’s farm in western New Jersey, where he trains horses and riders.

Barisone allegedly shot 39-year-old Lauren Kanarek twice in the chest and then tried to shoot her fiance, Robert Goodwin, but missed. Authorities say Goodwin then tackled Barisone to the ground, disarmed him and held him until police arrived.

