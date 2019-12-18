CUMBERLAND — Cade Carr, Geremi Baez and Hunter Owen each scored 14 points as South Portland rolled to an 81-43 win over Greely in an interclass boys’ basketball game Wednesday night.

Carr added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Class AA Red Riots (4-0). Baez and Maloney each finished with eight rebounds, and Baez dished out three assists.

Greely (2-2), the three-time defending Class A champion, got 17 points from Logan Bagshaw and 15 from Luke Gabloff.

SCARBOROUGH 52, PORTLAND 48: Brian Austin scored 29 points for the Red Storm (3-1) in a win over the Bulldogs (2-2) at Scarborough.

Zander Haskell chipped in with 10 points.

Richard Greenwood led Portland with 12 points. Kevin Smart added 11.

YORK 57, MARSHWOOD 38: Will MacDonald scored 23 points as the Wildcats (4-0) cruised to a win over the Hawks (2-2) in South Berwick.

Brady Cummins joined MacDonald in double figures with 14 points. Teagan Hynes had nine points.

Aidan Sullivan led Marshwood with 10 points.

KENNEBUNK 87, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 62: Max Murray scored 29 points to lead the Rams (3-1) past the Patriots (1-3) in Kennebunk.

Adam Lux added 17 points. Thomas Lazos, Ian Murray, Aaron Waitt and Kyle Pasieniuk had seven points apiece.

Nick Kariotis paced the Patriots with 24 points. Nick Pelletier sank four 3-pointers for 12 points.

CHEVERUS 55, OXFORD HILLS 50: Dylan Morrison scored 21 points, Evangelo Kapothanasis added 14, and the Stags (1-3) rallied past the Vikings (0-4) in Portland.

Pressure defense sparked the comeback by the Stags, who outscored Oxford Hills 23-12 in the fourth quarter.

Nolan Sanborn finished with 10 points for Cheverus.

Tanner Herrick led Oxford Hills with nine points.

LEWISTON 80, NOBLE 69: David Omasombo poured in 30 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-2) to a win against the Knights (1-3) in Lewiston.

EDWARD LITTLE 66, GORHAM 55: The Red Eddies (3-1) used a 22-9 surge in the fourth quarter to beat the Rams (1-3) in Auburn.

John Shea led Edward Little with 22 points. Cam Yorke scored 16 and Austin Brown chipped in with 12.

Jordan Bretton paced the Rams with 20 points. Grant Nadeau finished with 14.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 71, GARDINER 46: Trevor Brown scored 22 points to lead the Panthers (4-0) over the Tigers (1-3) in Gardiner.

Parker Morrison added 17 points.

BOOTHBAY 60, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 47: Kaedyn Davis scored 17 points and Nick Morley added 16 as the Seahawks (4-1) defeated the Mustangs (2-1) in Monmouth.

Boothbay also got 12 points from Ben Pearce and 10 from Hunter Crocker.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 51, ISLESBORO 30: Chris Amisi recorded 29 points and 17 rebounds as the Breakers (3-2) downed the Eagles (1-2) in Freeport.

Ricky Morales added 12 points, and Ben Ndamukunda blocked 10 shots.

Charlie Jagger led Islesboro with 10 points.

MARANACOOK 59, POLAND 47: Cash McClure scored 13 points and Casey Cormier added 12 points to lead the Black Bears (3-1) over the Knights (0-4) in Readfield.

Joey Dupont added eight points.

Isaiah Hill scored 11 points for Poland.

SANFORD 55, MASSABESIC 49: Xavier Levine scored 14 points, and Leyton Bickford and Ryan Robichaud each added nine as the Spartans (2-2) downed the Mustangs (1-3) in Waterboro.

The Spartans built a 28-17 lead in the first half and held off a fourth-quarter comeback bid.

James Saccuzzo scored 23 points, including three 3-pointers, and Ethan Roy had nine points for the Mustangs.

HOCKEY

LEWISTON 5, SCARBOROUGH 1: Third-period goals by Damon Bossie, Ryan Pomerleau and Evan Knowlton helped the Blue Devils (3-0) pull away for a win over the Red Storm (1-1) in Lewiston.

Scarborough got a power-play goal from Cam Budway in the second period and 29 saves from Peter O’Brien.

