LEWISTON — Leah Dube scored a power-play goal just 37 seconds into the game, and Lewiston went on to a 2-0 win over Scarborough in a clash of unbeaten girls’ hockey teams Wednesday night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Leah Landry added to the lead later in the first period as Lewiston improved to 7-0. The two goals were the first allowed this season by Scarborough (7-1), which outscored its first seven opponents 35-0.

Lewiston has a 56-1 scoring advantage this season.

CHEVERUS 2, PORTLAND 1: Lucia Pompeo scored the tiebreaking goal 3:45 into the third period as Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach (7-1) edged Portland/Deering (5-3) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Hannah Woodford, who assisted on the winning goal, opened the scoring with an unassisted goal midway through the first period. Caroline Lerch answered with 1:18 left in the period.

Trinity Atwater turned aside 18 shots for the Stags. Anna Gagnon stopped 20 shots for the Bulldogs.

EDWARD LITTLE 3, GREELY 1: Eve Martineau notched a goal and an assist for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (4-1-1) in a win over the Rangers (2-5) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Greely jumped out to an early lead, thanks to a goal from Carly Asherman.

The Red Hornets tied it late in the second period on an unassisted goal by Sophia Hartley. Martineau got the winning goal in the third, then set up Abby Kane’s insurance goal.

BASKETBALL

KENNEBUNK 38, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 30: The Rams (2-2) held the Patriots (3-1) to six points in the first half on the way to a win in Gray.

Emily Archibald finished with 14 points and Alaina Schatzabel contributed 11 for Kennebunk, which led 18-6 at halftime.

Jordan Grant scored 16 points for the Patriots.

YORK 66, MARSHWOOD 38: Nina Howe poured in 26 points to lead the Wildcats (1-3) past the Hawks (3-1) in York.

Emily Rainforth and Clara Pavuk each chipped in with 10 points.

Angelina Bisson was the high scorer for Marshwood with nine points.

FALMOUTH 44, CAPE ELIZABETH 32: Anna Turgeon finished with 19 points and nine rebounds as the Yachtsmen (3-1) overcame a six-point halftime deficit against the Capers (1-3) in Falmouth.

Isabelle Bynion added six points and 10 rebounds, and Sloane Ginevan scored 11 points. Falmouth outscored the Capers 31-13 in the second half.

Isabel Berman paced Cape with 10 points.

MASSABESIC 55, SANFORD 51: Mary Duffy made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Mustangs (2-2) rallied past the Spartans (1-3) in Sanford.

Satyra Duong added 14 points, while Micaela Jacobs chipped in with 13 for Massabesic, which trailed 40-37 after three quarters.

Paige Cote paced Sanford with 19 points. Abby Toothaker scored 11 and Jaylyn Bartolome had nine.

BONNY EAGLE 53, DEERING 24: Allexius Theberge scored 13 points and Emma Abbott contributed 12 as the Scots (2-2) defeated the Rams (0-4) in Standish.

Charlene Butera led Deering with seven points.

MARANACOOK 54, POLAND 37: Anna Drillen scored 20 points to lead the Black Bears (2-2) to a victory over the Knights (1-3) in Poland.

Kate Mohlar had 16 points and Gabrielle Green added 15 points for Maranacook.

Allison Ferland led Poland with 14 points.

NOBLE 54, LEWISTON 41: Amy Fleming tossed in 23 points for the Knights (4-0) in a win over the Blue Devils (1-3) at North Berwick.

Raegan Kelly chipped in with 12 points.

Emily Strachan made four 3-pointers and led the Blue Devils with 19 points. Jamayah Nicolas added 12.

FREEPORT 58, MORSE 19: Rachel Wall scored 21 points to lead the Falcons (4-0) past the Shipbuilders (0-4) in Freeport.

Caroline Smith contributed 14 points.

Kaylee Creamer led Morse with six points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 63, KENTS HILL 61: Kylie Day scored 25 points as the Hawks (3-1) edged the Huskies (2-2) in double overtime in Hiram.

Jalynn Stacey added 16 points and Brooke Landry scored 12. Landry and Day combined for 12 of Sacopee’s 14 points in overtime.

Charlotte Harper Cunningham paced Kents Hill with 23 points. Josie Harper Cunningham scored 12 points, while Rose Jenkins finished with nine.

GARDINER 49, MEDOMAK VALLEY 45: Freshman Lizzy Gruber had 16 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four blocks to lead the Tigers (4-0) past the Panthers (2-2) in Gardiner.

Bailey Poore added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Kayla Donlin scored 18 points for Medomak.

WINSLOW 52, OCEANSIDE 51: Silver Clukey scored 21 points, and the Black Raiders (4-0) edged the Mariners (2-2) in Rockland.

Mariah Morrison chipped in with 10 points.

Audrey Mackie led Oceanside with 18 points.

PORTLAND 45, SCARBOROUGH 35: Gemima Motema scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-1) over the Red Storm (2-2) in Portland.

Amanda Kabantu finished with 11 points and six rebounds, while Davina Kabantu and Mia Kelley added five points apiece for Portland.

Scarborough’s Lindsey Fiorillo scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Madison Blanche had 10 points.

