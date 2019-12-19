Arrests
12/5 at 8:16 p.m. James Gleason, 49, of Yarmouth Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Jake Lachance on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.
12/8 at 1:42 a.m. Jared Grant, 34, of Tuttle Road, was arrested by Sgt. Thomas Burgess on Tuttle Road on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Summonses
12/2 at 11:45 a.m. Alison Parker, 31, of Orchard Road, was issued a summons by Officer Bobby Silcott on Orchard Road on a charge of keeping a dangerous dog.
Fire calls
12/7 at 7:58 a.m. Gas leak on Jessies Lane.
12/7 at 5:38 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.
12/7 at 11:01 p.m. Gas leak on Whaleboat Lane.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Dec. 4-10.
