Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Dec. 6-13.

Summonses

12/7 at 2:14 p.m. Richard Hansen, 71, of Plymouth Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Detective Matt Yeaton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

12/6 at 8:38 a.m. Accident on Brook Road.

12/6 at 10:34 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

12/6 at 2:36 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

12/6 at 4:36 p.m. Structural fire on Phillips Road.

12/7 at 12:28 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

12/7 at 3:35 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

12/7 at 8:57 p.m. Noise complaint on Middle Road.

12/8 at 3:28 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/9 at 12:18 p.m. Alarm on Gray Road.

12/9 at 2:09 p.m. Criminal threatening on Fundy Road.

12/9 at 3:38 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

12/9 at 3:57 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

12/9 at 4:05 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Hill Road.

12/10 at 9:21 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

12/10 at 1:06 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

12/11 at 6:33 a.m. Accident on Underwood Road.

12/11 at 11:15 a.m. Motor vehicle burglary on Andrews Avenue.

12/11 at 5:45 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

12/11 at 9:57 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

12/12 at 4:29 a.m. Assist Portland with K-9 tracking.

12/12 at 3:31 p.m. Assist Gorham with K-9 tracking.

12/12 at 5:07 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road.

12/12 at 5:35 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Dec. 6-13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: