SCARBOROUGH — Hockey is a team sport, but for the Scarborough hockey program it is more of a family affair.

The program has an unprecedented nine sets of siblings: John and Michael Valente; Jack and Nolan Matthews; Owen and Griffin Denbow; Kevin and Amber Woods; Caleb and Maya Sellinger; Dawson and Calynn Gendreau; Brady and Barrett Reed; Lily and Paige Spooner, and Ariella and Delia Swett.

While there have long been sibling pairs on the various hockey teams, this is the most playing at one time in recent memory, according to Chelsie Woods, president of Scarborough Boys’ Hockey.

For Dawson Gendreau, a senior, and his younger sister Calynn Gendreau, a sophomore, coming up through the Scarborough hockey program has provided a friendly sibling rivalry.

“It’s fun getting to compete and trying to push myself so I can be better than him,” said Calynn, who has been playing hockey since she was 8 years old.

Calynn got interested in the sport because of Dawson, who started when he was 4.

“I started because he played. Being able to watch him play made me want to start playing myself,” Calynn said.

For the Spooners, who both started in the sport at 4 years old, playing hockey is also a family tradition.

“My dad played, so we were born into it,” Lily said.

Although this is not the first time the Spooners have played on the same team, having her sister, a freshman, is a bonus for Paige this season.

“I got to experience her first goal. That was pretty cool,” said Paige, one of this year’s assistant captains.

“Paige was cheering me on. It’s nice to know she was there to support me,” Lily said of having her sister nearby for her first varsity goal.

Forward John Valente said being brothers and former linemates has helped him build chemistry on the ice with his twin, Michael.

“I know where he is going to be on the ice and I know what he is going to do with the puck,” said Michael, who plays defense for the Red Storm, which opened its season with a 4-1 win over Gorham on Saturday, Dec. 14. The team 1-1, plays next in a home game against Edward Little (1-1) Dec. 23.

Dawson, who scored a goal in that win over Gorham, is optimistic about the season.

“We have a lot of returning seniors with good chemistry who have been through a lot of ups and downs,” he said.

Last year, the boys’ team finished 10-8-1 and were bounced in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs by Portland/Deering.

The girls’ team has gotten off to a 7-1 record going into a Dec. 21 showdown at home against Portland/Deering (5-3).

Paige said she hopes the team, which is expected to be one of the stronger teams in its class, can go a bit further in the playoffs this year. Last year Scarborough finished 14-5-1, but lost in overtime to Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach (the eventual state champions) in the regional final.

