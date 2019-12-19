Former University of Maine quarterback Chris Ferguson has transferred to Liberty University, an independent Football Bowl Subdivision program.

Ferguson, who has one year of eligibility remaining as a grad student, left the Black Bears days after the end of a 6-6 season. He finished his Maine career with 5,157 yards and 34 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he led Maine to a 10-4 record and a spot in the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals. He suffered a season-ending foot injury in the sixth game this year and was replaced by freshman Joe Fagnano.

While Ferguson has family at Liberty – sisters Danielle Gillen (the school’s sports nutritionist) and Lizzie (a lacrosse player) – he said he was looking to “go somewhere where I could make an impact right away. I was looking for a good fit and the opportunity to play right away.”

Liberty (7-5) is playing in its first bowl game Saturday, against Georgia Southern in Orlando’s Mortgage Cure Bowl. Stephen Calvert, Liberty’s starting quarterback, is a senior.

Ferguson said the Liberty’s Christian philosophy also aligns well with his. “Spiritually and mentally, I’m not going to get that anywhere else,” he said.

Ferguson, 21, finished his undergrad work in business management at Maine this semester. He will begin classes as a grad student at Liberty in January.

“I’m just going there to be the best me every day,” he said. “It’s a new place with new teammates and I’ve got to earn their respect and trust. I’ve got to let them know I’m there to work hard and make the team better.”

