Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Dec. 9-16.

Summonses

12/11 at 4:33 p.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/12 at 8:29 a.m. A 15-year-old was issued a summons on Holbrook Street by Officer Michael McManus on a charge of assault.

12/13 at 1:31 p.m. Emanuel Martin Beckwith, 26, of Spruce Lane, Topsham, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Breck Kavanaugh on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

12/9 at 11:24 a.m. Trespassing on Estes Drive.

12/9 at 12:23 p.m. Accident on School Street.

12/10 at 7:25 a.m. Accident on Durham Road.

12/11 at 12:18 a.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

12/11 at 1:43 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Post Road.

12/11 at 4:53 p.m. Accident on Campus Drive.

12/11 at 9:51 p.m. Accident on Campus Drive.

12/12 at 12:04 a.m. Accident on Campus Drive.

12/12 at 3:19 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

12/12 at 4:21 p.m. Accident on Justins Way.

12/13 at 12:30 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

12/13 at 2:53 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

12/13 at 4:37 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

12/13 at 5:52 p.m. Accident on Winter Street.

12/14 at 8 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/14 at 11:21 a.m. Accident on Hunter Road.

12/14 at 3:56 p.m. Accident on Depot Street.

12/14 at 5:53 p.m. Accident on Mill Street.

12/14 at 9:34 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Post Road.

12/14 at 9:43 p.m. Accident on Hunter Road.

12/15 at 9:17 a.m. Accident on Nathan Nye Street.

12/15 at 4:12 p.m. Vandalism on Main Street.

12/15 at 4:54 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Dec. 9-16.

