Arrests

Donald G. Shead III, 35, of Portland, on Oct. 20 on a charge of failure to provide correct name, on Gray Road.

Elizabeth M. Glaser, 37, of Cape Elizabeth, on Oct. 22 on charges of leaving scene of personal injury accident, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, and endangering the welfare of a child, on Gorham Road.

Thomas F. Caiazzo, 25, of South Portland, on Oct. 28 on charges of violating condition of release and domestic violence assault,in Gorham.

