The real sham is the failure of the members of Congress to uphold the oath that says they “will support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” as well as the failure of the president to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

In all actions or activities, the president and members of Congress have sworn loyalty to the United States above loyalty to party or other country.

Impeachment of President Trump is necessary because he is not upholding that oath. The members of Congress who refuse to vote for his impeachment and removal from office are not upholding their oaths.

That is the real sham.

Lois Stailing

Portland

