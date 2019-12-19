The real sham is the failure of the members of Congress to uphold the oath that says they “will support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” as well as the failure of the president to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
In all actions or activities, the president and members of Congress have sworn loyalty to the United States above loyalty to party or other country.
Impeachment of President Trump is necessary because he is not upholding that oath. The members of Congress who refuse to vote for his impeachment and removal from office are not upholding their oaths.
That is the real sham.
Lois Stailing
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: Dec. 19
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. Collins unfairly slammed for making effort to boost recycling
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Congress must seize opportunity to rein in Trump
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth Police Beat: Dec. 9-15
-
American Journal
Letter: Forefathers had foresight to install checks and balances
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.