They did it again.

A $500 check arrived this week at the Press Herald Toy Fund bearing the name JOCIJIANNA.

The somewhat mysterious friend of the Toy Fund has now donated to the charity for 70 consecutive years – in other words every year since the charity was founded in 1949.

This most faithful and enduring friend of the toy fund is, in fact, a family.

The story began on the West End of Portland in 1949, when Josiah H. Drummond and Anne (Strahan) Drummond were a young married couple preparing Christmas for their growing family, which would eventually include five children.

That same December, a new charity was formed in Portland to make sure children did not go without Christmas presents because their parents had no money to pay for them.

Josiah and Anne Drummond made a donation to the fund that first year, and every year after that. And when they died, their children kept the annual donation going.

The name JOCIJIANNA is made up of the first two letters of the names of all five children: Josiah Jr., Cindy, Jimmy, Andrew and Nancy.

Each year, the surviving children have kept the tradition alive, both to honor their parents and for the same reason their parents gave: Help is needed and they are fortunate enough to be able to share.

And, for the folks at the toy fund, it wouldn’t be Christmas without them.

THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund provides toys to needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In loving memory of Eleanor Goodwin $50

Merry Christmas from Rose & Mike Kilfoil & family $100

In memory of loved ones who have passed from Jean Levine $50

Joan & Arthur Cope $25

Louis G Flanagan Jr $75

In memory of Alan M Argondizza Sr $150

Phillip LaRou Sr & Henrietta LaRou $25

Howard & Cynthia Pedlikin $50

In loving memory of Emille & Lucille, Warren & Theresa from Roger & Kathleen $100

In memory of Nancy Foshay, our Grammy $100

In loving memory of John & Eleanor MacKenzie $25

In honor of Lois Joyce $250

Anonymous $50

Ala Reid & William Jtros $200

Merry Xmas & thank you for all you do! $25

Merry Christmas! Diane & Carl Walp $50

Gene & Mary Hurteau $50

Richard & Virginia Culgin $40

In memory of David Davis who so loved Christmas – Anna, Dianne, & family $25

Debra & Clifford Walker $150

In honor of all children everywhere $100

Merry Christmas! Kathleen Wilson $100

Thank you for giving us a great Christmas! Jason, Jill,Oliver, Katelyn $20

Vanessa & Nick Marcoux $50

In memory of mom, Ginnie Thurston, who loved Christmas & the search to find the gifts. Love, Debbie $40

Susan Robinson $100

Year to date: $98,055.50

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: