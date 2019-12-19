SACO — ConvenientMD, located at 506 Main St., in Saco, was scheduled to be open for business today, seeing patients one day after its Wednesday, Dec. 18, grand opening.

It is the newest facility in the area where people can get medical care. Those who are suffering from flu or pneumonia, a sprain, broken bone or some other malady can get care, on the spot, according to company officials.

ConvenientMD, a fast-growing, for-profit chain, currently operates more than 20 urgent care clinics in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts

The company was founded by Max Puyanic and Gareth Dickens in 2012.

“We’re excited to be bringing ConvenientMD to Saco,” said Puyanic in a prepared statement. “Our clinics in Maine and throughout New England have been extremely well-embraced by the communities we serve, and we plan to deliver the same quality of service and treatment to Saco.”

“We’ve built an exceptional team of physicians, providers, nurses and other medical professionals who look forward to revolutionizing health care and the patient experience at our newest clinic in Saco,” said Dickens. “All of our clinics feature state-of-the-art technologies and capabilities, including on-site X-ray, lab, procedure rooms, IV fluid/antibiotic treatments and EKGs.”

The clinic is open daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., without appointments. Company officials say insurance is accepted, but not required to be seen.

The developer, Mammoth Acquisitions Company, approached Saco city officials with a proposal to build a facility for ConvenientMD more than a year ago, with a plan to locate the business at the site of Rosa Linda’s Family Restaurant on Route 1.

Mammoth Acquisitions Company, entered into a contract zone agreement with the city, a mechanism that allows construction that would typically otherwise contravene portions of zoning ordinances. In the case of ConvenientMD, the contract zone meant the health care facility was allowed 325 square feet of collective sign space in a zone that limits sign size to 150 square feet, along with a front setback of 15 feet in a zone that requires a 40-foot setback, according to a Journal Tribune story by Liz Gotthelf. During the City Council vote on the matter in January 2018, Councilor Nathan Johnston pointed out that the restaurant on the property had only a 5-foot setback. The vote was 4 to 3 in favor of the contract zone.

ConvenientMD is located at 506 Main St. (U.S. Route 1) near fast food restaurants and a shopping plaza. It is slightly more than one-half mile from Southern Maine Health Care Walk-in Clinic.

