Saco Ward 6 City Councilor Jodi MacPhail will be introducing a community newsletter, “The Ward 6 Advocate,” that will be released in December in print form and distributed throughout the local downtown/Ward 6 community at various stores, restaurants and public spaces in Saco.

“The purpose of this quarterly newsletter will be to reach out with contact info and updates on city happenings, on an alternative platform to those that may not use Facebook or other social media,” MacPhail said.

This innovative program will allow all residents a chance to participate and garner feedback for the council to consider on the many initiatives set to happen in the upcoming year.

Fore more information, email jodimacphailward6gmail.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: