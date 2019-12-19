After several wonderful concerts last week (so proud of our amazing musicians) and a great start to the winter sports season, a few quick news items as we enter the last week before the December break.

SoPo Unite Tip of the Month

SoPo Unite – All Ages, All In is a community coalition involving school, city, police, community organizations, businesses, parents and most importantly, students aimed to reduce substance use and abuse among our youth. This federally funded Drug Free Communities coalition puts out regular tips to help folks to support our teens.

Attendance Matters

As we enter this final week after 65 exciting school days of learning we want to stress:

Every day counts, every student matters.

Our teachers will be teaching, and our students will be learning, right up until vacation starts and the first day back.

Building a habit of good attendance is your child’s ticket to success in school and eventually on the job.

As we prepare to take a short break from school, we want to express our gratitude for everyone who makes it possible for our students to come to school every day, on time, ready to learn.

We thank:

Our students and families for making daily attendance a priority. They know the habit of attendance will help them do well in the classroom and eventually in a job.

Our wonderful teachers who make each classroom an exciting place of exploration and learning for our students.

Our support staff and community volunteers who provide the extra hands and attention our children need.

Wishing all a peaceful December as we approach the shortest day of the year and prepare to welcome in the New Year and new decade. All the best for 2020.

Important dates and meetings:

Jan. 2, Middle School Building Committee, 6 p.m., South Portland High School, room 221.

Jan. 7, School Board/City Council Joint Meeting for budget guidance, 6:30 p.m., city council chambers.

Jan. 13, School Board Meeting, 6 p.m., South Portland High School, lecture hall.

Jan. 27, State of the Schools Presentation, 6 p.m., South Portland High School, lecture hall.

Ken Kunin is superintendent of schools for South Portland.

