BASKETBALL

Malik Newman scored 29 points, J.P. Macura added 21, and the Canton Charge used a 14-4 run in the last five minutes to rally for a 118-113 win Thursday afternoon against the Maine Red Claws at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas.

Tremont Waters led Maine (9-5) with 27 points, nine assists and five steals, but missed a tying 3-pointer with four seconds remaining. Carsen Edwards had 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Red Claws next Showcase game will be against Delaware at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

OLYMPICS

RUSSIA: Russia has signaled it will file an appeal against its four-year Olympic ban due to World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions that President Vladimir Putin branded “unfair.”

The Russian anti-doping agency’s supervisory board voted to file an arbitration case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. WADA last week ruled Russia had manipulated doping laboratory data to cover up past offenses.

The case will likely be referred to CAS within the next 10-15 days, supervisory board chairman Alexander Ivlev said. After a panel of three CAS arbitrators is chosen, a verdict will be issued within three months.

GOLD MEDALIST BANNED: Ukrainian weightlifter Oleksiy Torokhtiy has been stripped of the gold medal he won at the 2012 Olympics and banned for doping.

The International Olympic Committee said the Ukrainian tested positive for the steroid turinabol when his sample from the 2012 London Games was retested using modern methods.

Torokhtiy gets a two-year ban backdated to December 2018, when the International Weightlifting Federation first announced he was under suspicion and placed him on provisional suspension.

Iranian lifter Navab Nasirshelal is in line to inherit Torokhtiy’s gold in the men’s 105-kilogram category, but reallocating the medals still needs to be ratified by the IOC.

GOLF

AUSTRALIAN PGA: Lucas Herbert and Brett Rankin shared the first-round lead at the Australian PGA Championship after carding 5-under 67s in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Australian pair were one clear of a group of five players. Adam Scott and Stewart Cink were three back after opening 70s.

Two-time defending champion Cameron Smith was 2 over.

