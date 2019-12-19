Arrests

Keith A. Mitchell, 32, of Biddeford, on Dec. 9 on two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Methodist Road.

Dwayne William Wright, 31, of Saco Street, on Dec. 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Spring Street.

A juvenile, 17, on Dec. 9 on a charge of assaulting an officer, on Spring Street.

Casey J. Tucker, 28, of Brown Street, on Dec. 10 on a warrant, on Brown Street.

Anthony Meggison, 25, of Haskell Street, on Dec. 10 on a charge of violating condition of release and violating protective order from abuse, on Lamb Street.

Shane M. Metcalf, 26, of Colcord Pond Road in Porter, on Dec. 10 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) with no test, on Cumberland Street.

Eric Jason Brewer, 41, of Quimby Avenue, on Dec. 10 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Christopher G. Slusser, 38, of Rochester Street, on Dec. 11 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

Michael E. Himes, 23, of Winslow Street, on Dec. 11 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, on Cumberland Street.

Jacob A. Joiner, 23, of Middle Street, on Dec. 12 on a charge of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, probation violation and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Tasean D. Lewis, 26, of River Street, on Dec. 13 on a charge of violating condition of release, on River Street.

Christopher C. Randall, 27, on Dec. 14 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Jaquille Jakeem Coleman, 25, of Lewiston, on Dec. 15 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Patrick M. Diongo, 40, of Saco Street, on Dec. 15 on a warrant, on Saco Street.

Kevin James Blake, 43, of Corpus Christi Texas, on Dec. 15 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Larrabee Road.

Summonses

Steven D. Green, 34, of Brown Street, on Dec. 10 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Harry Leclair, 84, of Longfellow Street, on Dec. 10 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Ana Catherine Schichtel, 20, of Scarborough, on Dec. 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Michelle T. St. Onge, 51, of Portland, on Dec. 11 on a charge of new resident failing to register a motor vehicle after 150 days, on Main Street.

A juvenile, 16, on Dec. 13 on a charge of failing to stop for an officer and carrying passengers beyond immediate license, on Main Street.

