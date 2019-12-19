Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Dec. 9-15.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Dec. 9-15.

Fire calls

12/9 at 3:43 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/9 at 3:57 p.m. Structural fire on Killington Court.

12/9 at 5:14 p.m. Accident on North Road.

12/10 at 4:09 a.m. Assist Freeport.

12/10 at 6:37 p.m. Alarm on Old Town Landing Road.

12/11 at 7:43 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

12/11 at 2:03 p.m. Assist Falmouth.

12/11 at 7:58 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Leighton Road.

12/11 at 8:03 p.m. Noise complaint on Magnolia Lane.

12/12 at 6:17 p.m. Alarm on Silver Lane.

12/12 at 11:59 p.m. Noise complaint on Bartlett Circle.

12/13 at 9:10 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

12/13 at 6:14 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on McCartney Street.

12/13 at 6:56 p.m. Accident on Gilman Road.

12/14 at 1:08 a.m. Noise complaint on Juniper Ledge.

12/14 at 8:16 a.m. Water issue on Yankee Drive.

12/14 at 8:34 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

12/14 at 10:22 a.m. Lines down on Granite Street.

12/14 at 1:39 p.m. Water issue on Wharf Road.

12/14 at 3:17 p.m. Water issue on Rogers Road.

12/14 at 7:54 p.m. Accident on Princes Point Road.

12/14 at 8:06 p.m. Assist Freeport.

12/14 at 9:28 p.m. Water issue on Blueberry Cove Road.

12/15 at 9:29 a.m. Water issue on Leighton Road.

12/15 at 11:07 a.m. Alarm on Portland Street.

12/15 at 1:40 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Dec. 9-15.

