RAYMOND — The Raymond Village Community Church will present selections from “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve at 27 Main St.

The Christmas operetta tells the story of a young disabled boy and his encounter with the Three Kings on their way to Bethlehem.

“We’ll focus on the Amahl story, but we’ll begin with a brief Call to Worship and an opening carol and end with a candlelight singing of ‘Silent Night.’ As always in the past, this service is for the entire family. From the youngest to the oldest, everyone is welcome here. This is a great way to begin the Christmas holiday,” the Rev. Nancy Foran said in a press release.

