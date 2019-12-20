RAYMOND — The Raymond Village Community Church will present selections from “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve at 27 Main St.
The Christmas operetta tells the story of a young disabled boy and his encounter with the Three Kings on their way to Bethlehem.
“We’ll focus on the Amahl story, but we’ll begin with a brief Call to Worship and an opening carol and end with a candlelight singing of ‘Silent Night.’ As always in the past, this service is for the entire family. From the youngest to the oldest, everyone is welcome here. This is a great way to begin the Christmas holiday,” the Rev. Nancy Foran said in a press release.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Old Dry Mills Schoolhouse gets a lift
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: Dec. 20
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Dec. 9-16
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Impeachment process is alI about 2020, not 2016
-
Local & State
Developer’s request would lay groundwork for Portland’s tallest building