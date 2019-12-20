KENNEBUNK — The Family Restored, a nonprofit that helps families pay for treatment and recovery housing costs for loved ones struggling with addiction, has received a $5,000 donation from Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution. The money will be used to continue giving recovering addicts and their families access to quality care and support they would not otherwise receive, the agency said.

Drug abuse in Maine has risen in recent years, and in 2017, the state ranked among the top 10 in opioid-related overdoses in the U.S., according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The mission of The Family Restored is to alter public and professional attitudes toward addiction recovery and to educate the public, policymakers and service providers on the transforming power of recovery.

“Because of the generosity of institutions like Saco & Biddeford Savings, The Family Restored will continue to provide life-changing services that will strengthen families and provide treatment opportunities for those seeking recovery,” said Eric Girard, executive director of The Family Restored.

Founded in 2014, the organization has provided more than $500,000 in treatment scholarships to more than 400 people. In 2018, it opened Oak House, an eight-bed sober living residence for recovering women in Portland.

The Family Restored offers eight family support groups — including one recently established in Kennebunk and two in Portland — that together regularly sees more than 500 attendees per month. The organization also holds two annual fundraisers: a silent auction in the spring and a memorial 5K walk/run in the summer.

To learn more about the agency, go to: https://thefamilyrestored.org/.

