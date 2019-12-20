Arrests

12/10 at 7:10 p.m. Adrian McComb Jr., 18, of Court Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Court Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12/13 at 2:31 a.m. Kallie Harkins, 27, of Lilac Street, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

12/10 Paul Rines, 36, of Old Brunswick Road, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Chandler Drive on a charge of operating with an expired license.

12/12 A 15-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Chuck Reece on High Street on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor.

Fire calls

12/9 at 11:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

12/9 at 1:17 p.m. Elevator alarm on Washington Avenue.

12/9 at 5:34 p.m. Arcing wires on Whiskeag Road.

12/10 at 5:42 p.m. Line down on Whiskeag Road.

12/13 at 1:08 p.m. Rescue assist on New Meadows Road.

12/14 at 9:10 a.m. Flooded basement on North Street.

12/14 at 7:21 p.m. Flooded basement on South Street.

12/15 at 3:24 p.m. Rescue assist on Bull Rock Road.

12/15 at 8:29 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

12/15 at 10:50 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 44 calls between Dec. 9-15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: